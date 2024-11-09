Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Elias Ralph, Lamar Washington…

Elias Ralph, Lamar Washington lead Pacific to 80-67 victory over San Jose State at Rainbow Classic

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 1:23 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Elias Ralph and Lamar Washington scored 14 points apiece as Pacific beat San Jose State 80-67 on Friday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Ralph also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0). Washington added 10 assists and seven rebounds. Elijah Fisher shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Josh Uduje finished with 15 points for the Spartans (0-2). Will McClendon had 14 points and Robert Vaihola scored 12.

Pacific took the lead with 15:27 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Jefferson Koulibaly led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 38-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up