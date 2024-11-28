Egger leads Yale against Bryant after 28-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-6) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Bryant after…

Yale Bulldogs (1-6) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Bryant after Mackenzie Egger scored 28 points in Yale’s 67-65 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Bryant Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, allowing 55.4 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Yale Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Yale has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Bryant averages 63.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 67.9 Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 35.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maranda Nyborg is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bryant Bulldogs.

Egger is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Yale Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

