Edwards scores 17 as Loyola Chicago rolls past Eureka 105-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 17 points off of the bench helped lead Loyola Chicago to a 105-53 victory over Eureka on Sunday.

Edwards shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (3-0). Jayden Dawson scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie shot 4 of 4 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Red Devils were led in scoring by Peewee Brown, who finished with 11 points and two steals. Emaryon Byrd added 10 points for Eureka. Jacob Gonzalez also had seven points.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 19:40 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 48-29 at halftime, with Dawson racking up 10 points. Loyola Chicago pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half to extend a 37-point lead to 52 points. They outscored Eureka by 33 points in the final half, as Edwards led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Up next for Loyola Chicago is a matchup Friday with Princeton on the road. Eureka visits SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.

