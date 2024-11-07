Edwards scores 13 as Loyola Chicago beats Detroit Mercy 87-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards, Jalen DeLoach and Jayden Dawson scored 13 points apiece to lead Loyola Chicago to an…

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards, Jalen DeLoach and Jayden Dawson scored 13 points apiece to lead Loyola Chicago to an 87-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night.

Edwards went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Ramblers (2-0). DeLoach shot 5 of 7 from the field. Dawson shot 3 for 12 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and added four steals.

Mak Manciel led the Titans (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Detroit Mercy got 13 points from Nate Johnson. Orlando Lovejoy had nine points and five steals.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 13:39 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-33 at halftime, with Dawson racking up 13 points. Loyola Chicago pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 23 points. DeLoach led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

