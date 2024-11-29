Edwards and Vanderbilt host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -23.5;…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -23.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee Tech after Jason Edwards scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-70 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 4-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee Tech is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 17.4 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Commodores.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

