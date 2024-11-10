Eberwein’s 15 lead South Dakota past Mount Marty 77-47

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Shey Eberwein had 15 points in South Dakota’s 77-47 win over Mount Marty on Sunday. Eberwein…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Shey Eberwein had 15 points in South Dakota’s 77-47 win over Mount Marty on Sunday.

Eberwein shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-0). Isaac Bruns added 11 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and also had five rebounds. Quandre Bullock had 10 points.

Tash Lunday finished with seven points and seven rebounds for the Lancers. Sutton Arend added seven points for Mount Marty. Jake Jensen also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

