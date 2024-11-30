Eastern Washington visits Utah following Madsen’s 27-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Utah Utes (5-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -22.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Utah Utes (5-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -22.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Eastern Washington after Gabe Madsen scored 27 points in Utah’s 94-48 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Utes have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah leads the Big 12 averaging 90.8 points and is shooting 49.9%.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Washington averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Utah averages 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 10.6 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 11.0 more points per game (72.0) than Utah allows (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madsen is shooting 52.3% and averaging 21.8 points for the Utes.

Nic McClain is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.