Eastern Washington takes on Cal Poly after Cook’s 24-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2) Cheney, Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2)

Cheney, Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Cal Poly after Andrew Cook scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 84-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Eastern Washington went 21-11 overall with an 11-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles shot 50.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly finished 0-16 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.