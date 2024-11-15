Eastern Michigan visits Cleveland State after Terry’s 28-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-2) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Cleveland…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-2)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Cleveland State after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-71 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

Cleveland State went 21-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Vikings averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

Eastern Michigan finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

