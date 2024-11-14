Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Eastern Michigan plays IU…

Eastern Michigan plays IU Indianapolis after Billingsley’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 3:43 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-1)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on IU Indianapolis after Jalin Billingsley’s 32-point showing in Eastern Michigan’s 83-58 win over the Siena Heights Saints.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Jaguars gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 6-12 in MAC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up