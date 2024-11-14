Eastern Michigan plays IU Indianapolis after Billingsley’s 32-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-1) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-1)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on IU Indianapolis after Jalin Billingsley’s 32-point showing in Eastern Michigan’s 83-58 win over the Siena Heights Saints.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-26 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Jaguars gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 6-12 in MAC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

