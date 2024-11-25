Eastern Michigan Eagles to visit Houston Christian Huskies Monday

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-3)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Houston Christian for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 in home games. Houston Christian is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Houston Christian is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Dawkins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Terry is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

