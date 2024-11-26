Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks play in Houston, Texas

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-1) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-1) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Arizona in Houston, Texas.

The Eagles are 4-2 in non-conference play. Eastern Michigan is fourth in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalin Billingsley averaging 2.0.

The Lumberjacks have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Northern Arizona is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 67.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 64.0 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona scores 15.9 more points per game (82.7) than Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Eagles.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.