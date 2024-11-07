Eastern Kentucky plays East Tennessee State after Kimble’s 23-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on East Tennessee State after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-69 victory over the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

East Tennessee State went 19-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-14 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Colonels shot 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

