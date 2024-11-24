Eastern Kentucky plays Ball State in Estero, Florida

Ball State Cardinals (1-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-1) Estero, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky squares…

Ball State Cardinals (1-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-1)

Estero, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky squares off against Ball State in Estero, Florida.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-14 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Colonels shot 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Cardinals are 1-4 in non-conference play. Ball State allows 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.