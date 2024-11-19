Eastern Kentucky faces Chicago State following Blanton’s 23-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-4) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7.5; over/under…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-4)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Chicago State after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-62 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

Chicago State finished 6-5 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-14 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Colonels averaged 80.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.