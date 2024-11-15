Eastern Illinois visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 27-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Eastern Illinois after Nick Martinelli scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 83-74 win over the UIC Flames.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 73.3 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 8-11 in OVC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

