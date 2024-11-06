Eastern Illinois beats Earlham 97-61

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Artese Stapleton scored 17 points as Eastern Illinois beat Earlham 97-61 on Wednesday night. Stapleton added…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Artese Stapleton scored 17 points as Eastern Illinois beat Earlham 97-61 on Wednesday night.

Stapleton added eight assists for the Panthers (1-1). Kooper Jacobi added 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds and three steals. Zion Fruster went 7 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Ken Walker led the way for the Quakers with 17 points and two steals. Noah Gathings added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.