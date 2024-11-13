East Texas A&M knocks off Southern 70-68

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Khaliq Abdul-Mateen’s 18 points helped East Texas A&M defeat Southern 70-68 on Wednesday night. Abdul-Mateen added…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Khaliq Abdul-Mateen’s 18 points helped East Texas A&M defeat Southern 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Abdul-Mateen added five rebounds for the Lions (1-3). Evan Phelps added 14 points and four steals. Scooter Williams Jr. scored the final points of the game, giving the Lions a 70-68 lead with 59 seconds remaining. He finished with 13 points.

The Jaguars (0-3) were led by Cam Amboree, who posted 20 points. Tidjiane Dioumassi added 13 points and six assists for Southern. Damariee Jones also had eight points.

