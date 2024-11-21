East Tennessee State takes on South Carolina Upstate following Seymour’s 21-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Jaden Seymour scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 76-70 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

East Tennessee State finished 19-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 away from home. South Carolina Upstate ranks eighth in the Big South allowing 82.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

