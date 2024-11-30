East Tennessee State takes on Austin Peay, seeks 4th straight home win

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Buccaneers play Austin Peay.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon scoring 78.0 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Governors are 1-2 in road games. Austin Peay has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Tennessee State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Buccaneers.

LJ Thomas is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Governors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.