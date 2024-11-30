East Tennessee State hosts Memphis after Boler’s 20-point showing

Memphis Tigers (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays…

Memphis Tigers (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays East Tennessee State after TI’lan Boler scored 20 points in Memphis’ 87-83 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 at home. East Tennessee State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Memphis ranks third in the AAC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 8.0.

East Tennessee State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 19.5 more points per game (73.2) than East Tennessee State gives up to opponents (53.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylyn Milton is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Boler is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

