East Tennessee State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Kimble’s 23-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits East Tennessee State after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-69 victory against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

East Tennessee State finished 19-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 4-10 on the road and 17-14 overall a season ago. The Colonels shot 46.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

