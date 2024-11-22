East Tennessee State defeats South Carolina Upstate 87-76

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour and Quimari Peterson scored 28 points apiece and East Tennessee State defeated South…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour and Quimari Peterson scored 28 points apiece and East Tennessee State defeated South Carolina Upstate 87-76 on Friday night.

Seymour also contributed six rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-2). Peterson added five rebounds and five assists.

Mister Dean led the Spartans (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Brit Harris added 13 points and Chico Johnson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.