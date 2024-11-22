Live Radio
East Tennessee State defeats South Carolina Upstate 87-76

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 10:03 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour and Quimari Peterson scored 28 points apiece and East Tennessee State defeated South Carolina Upstate 87-76 on Friday night.

Seymour also contributed six rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-2). Peterson added five rebounds and five assists.

Mister Dean led the Spartans (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Brit Harris added 13 points and Chico Johnson had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

