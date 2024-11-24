East Tennessee State defeats Queens 82-67

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 22 points as East Tennessee State beat Queens 82-67 on Sunday night.…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 22 points as East Tennessee State beat Queens 82-67 on Sunday night.

Peterson added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-2). Karon Boyd scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Davion Bradford shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Leo Colimerio led the way for the Royals (3-4) with 20 points. Chris Ashby added 15 points for Queens. Asjon Anderson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

