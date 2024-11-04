East Tennessee State defeats D-II Newberry 72-51

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 19 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Newberry 72-51 on Monday night. Peterson…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 19 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Newberry 72-51 on Monday night.

Peterson also contributed six rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Karon Boyd shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Malik Joseph led the way for the Wolves with 13 points. Janyle Pittman added eight points, four assists and four steals for Newberry. Drake Downs had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.