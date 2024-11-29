East Tennessee State Buccaneers face the Austin Peay Governors on 3-game win streak

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

Austin Peay Governors (4-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Austin Peay.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-1 at home. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon scoring 78.0 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Governors are 1-2 on the road. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Tennessee State averages 78.0 points, 8.6 more per game than the 69.4 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Buccaneers.

LJ Thomas is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Governors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

