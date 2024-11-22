East Carolina wins 71-64 over Stetson

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — RJ Felton had 21 points in East Carolina’s 71-64 victory over Stetson on Friday. Felton…

Felton also added eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-1). Joran Riley scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Cam Hayes shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Hatters (1-5) were led in scoring by Mehki, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Abramo Canka added 14 points for Stetson. Jordan Wood had 12 points.

East Carolina led Stetson at the half, 39-33, with Hayes (10 points) its high scorer before the break. East Carolina took the lead for good with 6:56 left in the second half on a free throw from Felton to make it a 60-59 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

