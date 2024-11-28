East Carolina visits UNLV, aims to stop road skid

East Carolina Pirates (3-3) at UNLV Rebels (5-2) Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will aim…

East Carolina Pirates (3-3) at UNLV Rebels (5-2)

Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Pirates play UNLV.

The Rebels have gone 5-1 in home games. UNLV is ninth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Pirates are 0-2 in road games. East Carolina ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 5.5.

UNLV scores 76.3 points, 15.5 more per game than the 60.8 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 60.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 64.9 UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Rebels.

Joyner is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.