East Carolina Pirates square off against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (4-2) vs. East Carolina Pirates (5-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1;…

UIC Flames (4-2) vs. East Carolina Pirates (5-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina squares off against UIC in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Pirates have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Flames are 4-2 in non-conference play. UIC is eighth in the MVC allowing 74.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

East Carolina is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Pirates.

Tyem Freeman is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.