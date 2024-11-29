East Carolina hosts N.C. A&T following Glasper’s 29-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (6-1) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (6-1)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays East Carolina after Landon Glasper scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 82-81 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 4-0 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 1-3 on the road. N.C. A&T is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Carolina is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 22.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pirates.

Ryan Forrest is averaging 20.2 points for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

