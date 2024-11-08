East Carolina hosts Coastal Carolina after Felton’s 22-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Coastal Carolina after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 97-70 victory over the North Carolina Wesleyan Battling Bishops.

East Carolina went 15-18 overall with an 11-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pirates shot 42.2% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 9-22 overall a season ago while going 1-9 on the road. The Chanticleers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

