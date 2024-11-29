East Carolina faces UNLV, aims to end road losing streak

East Carolina Pirates (3-3) at UNLV Rebels (5-2) Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will attempt…

East Carolina Pirates (3-3) at UNLV Rebels (5-2)

Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Pirates face UNLV.

The Rebels have gone 5-1 at home. UNLV leads the MWC with 38.6 points in the paint led by McKinna Brackens averaging 4.0.

The Pirates are 0-2 in road games. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 3.5.

UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13 points and two steals.

