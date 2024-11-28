East Carolina faces N.C. A&T following Walker’s 21-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (6-1) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (6-1)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts N.C. A&T after C.J. Walker scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 72-55 win against the UIC Flames.

The Pirates have gone 4-0 in home games. East Carolina leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 41.3 boards. Walker leads the Pirates with 8.1 rebounds.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Camian Shell averaging 4.5.

East Carolina averages 81.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 76.3 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 44.6% and averaging 22.1 points for the Pirates.

Ryan Forrest is averaging 20.2 points for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

