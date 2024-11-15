East Carolina faces George Mason after Walker’s 24-point game

George Mason Patriots (2-2) at East Carolina Pirates (3-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

George Mason Patriots (2-2) at East Carolina Pirates (3-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts George Mason after C.J. Walker scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 110-73 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

East Carolina finished 15-18 overall last season while going 11-9 at home. The Pirates averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

George Mason went 20-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

