East Carolina earns 72-55 victory over UIC

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Walker and RJ Felton both had 21 points to help East Carolina defeat UIC 72-55 on Saturday.

Walker also added eight rebounds for the Pirates (6-1). Felton went 9 of 14 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range. Joran Riley shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Sasa Ciani led the Flames (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II added 10 points for UIC. Modestas Kancleris finished with nine points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

