Eaglestaff scores 31, North Dakota defeats Utah Valley 77-71

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff scored 31 points as North Dakota beat Utah Valley 77-71 on Thursday.

Eaglestaff shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (2-1). Amar Kuljuhovic added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Dariyus Woodson had nine points and shot 2 for 5 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Ethan Potter led the Wolverines (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. Dominick Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds and Trevan Leonhardt also had 12 points and five assists.

