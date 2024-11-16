Live Radio
Dylan Williamson scores 22 to help Towson secure 67-63 victory over James Madison

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 11:32 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 22 points helped Towson defeat James Madison 67-63 on Saturday night.

Williamson added five rebounds for the Tigers (2-2). Messiah Jones scored nine points while going 3 of 7 from the field and added five rebounds. Nendah Tarke had nine points.

Mark Freeman led the Dukes (2-2) with 20 points and four assists. Xavier Brown added 16 points and four assists. Elijah Hutchins-Everett finished with 10 points and four blocks.

Williamson scored 10 points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 36-31. Towson pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 40-36 with 16:36 left in the half. Williamson scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

