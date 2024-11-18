Live Radio
Dylan Fasoyiro scores 19 to lead South Alabama to 95-61 victory over Spring Hill

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 11:36 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Fasoyiro scored 19 points as South Alabama beat Spring Hill 95-61 on Monday night.

Fasoyiro also contributed four steals for the Jaguars (3-2). John Broom scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Myles Corey went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Walter Peggs Jr. led the way for the Badgers with 30 points. Bo Barber added nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

