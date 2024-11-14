Dusell scores 17, Nevada takes down Weber State 88-58

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Xavier Dusell scored 17 points as Nevada beat Weber State 88-58 on Wednesday. Dusell went 6…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Xavier Dusell scored 17 points as Nevada beat Weber State 88-58 on Wednesday.

Dusell went 6 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Justin McBride scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Nick Davidson shot 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Blaise Threatt finished with 13 points and four assists for the Wildcats (1-2). Weber State also got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Vasilije Vucinic. Miguel Tomley also put up eight points.

Nevada took the lead with 6:46 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with McBride racking up 12 points. Nevada extended its lead to 57-32 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run. Davidson scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.