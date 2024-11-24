Duquesne takes on South Dakota State in George Town, Cayman Islands

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-1) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-1) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will play South Dakota State at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Duquesne went 25-12 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Dukes averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

The Jackrabbits have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 83.8 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

