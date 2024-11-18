Duquesne takes on Milwaukee, aims to halt 3-game skid

Milwaukee Panthers (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (0-3) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks to stop its three-game…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (0-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Dukes take on Milwaukee.

Duquesne went 25-12 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Dukes averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 20-15 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

