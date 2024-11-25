Duquesne squares off against Hampton

Hampton Pirates (2-4) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-5) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5;…

Hampton Pirates (2-4) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-5)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Duquesne square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Dukes have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Duquesne gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Pirates have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Hampton is fifth in the CAA giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Duquesne is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points lower than Duquesne has given up to its opponents (50.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.8 points.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

