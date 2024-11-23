Duquesne plays South Dakota State in George Town, Cayman Islands

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-1) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-1) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces South Dakota State in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Duquesne finished 25-12 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Dukes shot 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Jackrabbits are 4-1 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 13.2 assists per game led by Owen Larson averaging 3.0.

