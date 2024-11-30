Duquesne plays Saint Francis (PA), aims for 4th straight home win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (3-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (3-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dukes take on Saint Francis (PA).

The Dukes have gone 3-0 in home games. Duquesne is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash have gone 1-4 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

Duquesne averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 46.1 points per game, 26.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Duquesne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Dukes.

Yanessa Boyd is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Flash.

