Duquesne hosts Lipscomb to open season

Lipscomb Bisons at Duquesne Dukes

Pittsburgh; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne begins the season at home against Lipscomb.

Duquesne went 25-12 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Dukes shot 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb finished 6-8 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Bisons allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

