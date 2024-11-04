Duquesne hosts Lipscomb to begin season

Lipscomb Bisons at Duquesne Dukes
Pittsburgh; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne starts the season at home against Lipscomb.
Duquesne went 13-4 at home last season while going 25-12 overall. The Dukes allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
Lipscomb went 6-8 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Bisons averaged 6.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.
