Duquesne Dukes face the Milwaukee Panthers on 3-game skid

Milwaukee Panthers (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (0-3) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 150…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (0-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne aims to stop its three-game skid when the Dukes take on Milwaukee.

Duquesne went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 25-12 overall. The Dukes averaged 13.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 6-9 on the road and 20-15 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.