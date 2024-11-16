Duke Deen scores 16 in Bradley’s 76-60 victory over Northern Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 16 points helped Bradley defeat Northern Illinois 76-60 on Saturday night. Deen also added…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 16 points helped Bradley defeat Northern Illinois 76-60 on Saturday night.

Deen also added five rebounds and five assists for the Braves (3-1). Darius Hannah finished 7 of 9 from the floor to add 15 points. Zek Montgomery had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Huskies (2-2) were led by Quentin Jones, who recorded 19 points, two steals and three blocks. Ethan Butler added 15 points and Nasir Muhammad scored nine.

Bradley took the lead with 6:49 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

