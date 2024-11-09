Drexel secures 73-56 victory against Colgate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kobe Magee scored 28 points as Drexel beat Colgate 73-56 on Saturday. Magee had nine rebounds for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kobe Magee scored 28 points as Drexel beat Colgate 73-56 on Saturday.

Magee had nine rebounds for the Dragons (2-0). Cole Hargrove added 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Yame Butler shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jeff Woodward led the way for the Raiders (1-1) with 14 points. Jalen Cox added 13 points and four steals.

Drexel took the lead with 18:58 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-32 at halftime, with Magee racking up 21 points. Butler scored a team-high 11 points after halftime.

