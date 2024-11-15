Drexel hosts La Salle after McKeithan’s 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Drexel after…

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Drexel after Corey McKeithan scored 25 points in La Salle’s 93-77 win over the Cornell Big Red.

Drexel finished 20-12 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dragons averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

La Salle finished 7-13 in A-10 play and 3-10 on the road last season. The Explorers allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

